Iowa State's game against Kansas has been rescheduled after getting postponed in early January, Iowa State women's basketball announced Thursday.
The game between the Cyclones and the Jayhawks was originally supposed to be played Jan. 6, but "due to Kansas being unable to meet the roster thresholds established by the league," the game was postponed.
The game will now be played at 6:30 p.m. March 3 at Hilton Coliseum and be available to watch on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Iowa State and Kansas have not yet played each other this season, with the first game in Lawrence, Kansas, coming Feb. 17.
The Cyclones next take on TCU at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hilton Coliseum. The game will be available to watch on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
