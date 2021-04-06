The Iowa State women's basketball team lost its second player to the transfer portal Tuesday morning.
Senior guard Madison Wise announced her decision to transfer on Twitter, saying she wanted to be closer to family and pursue a masters degree.
"These past few months have been very emotional for my family and me," Wise wrote in the post. "...[I] feel like I need to be closer to them."
In the 2020-21 season, Wise averaged 4.2 points per game on 42.6 percent shooting from the field, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
Forever my home away from home ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/yCVkfKu7HS— Madison Wise (@mads_wise) April 6, 2021
Wise played a key role in Iowa State's win over Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, coming in when junior guard Ashley Joens was in foul trouble and putting up 13 points on 5-7 shooting and bringing in 11 rebounds.
Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly said after the first round game that Wise played one of her best games as a Cyclone against the Spartans.
Fennelly thanked Wise for her time as a Cyclone in response to her tweet.
"The Iowa State Way is FAMILY FIRST," Fennelly said in the tweet. "... We will be cheering for you & will always support you in whatever you need."
Freshman guard Kylie Feuerbach is other player in the transfer portal, entering Monday evening.
