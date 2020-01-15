The Iowa State Cyclones (9-6, 1-3 Big 12) lost 77-74 to the TCU Horned Frogs (12-3, 3-1 Big 12) on Wednesday night. The game was close the whole way, with TCU making some key shots down the stretch.
The Cyclones had their chance to pull away, though, as they held a 10 point lead at 54-44 during the middle of the third quarter.
“If my dad were to call me tomorrow, like I know he would’ve, he would say two things to me — don’t feel sorry for yourself and find a way to make it better,” said Coach Bill Fennelly.
A huge burst of energy for the Cyclones came in the form of junior Madison Wise. Wise gives the Cyclones another scoring option heading forward.
Wise had last played against North Dakota State on Nov. 22. She had been dealing with severe migraines.
Wise scored two points and grabbed a rebound in the game for the Cyclones.
“We were conservative with her, but she really adds a lot to this team,” Fennelly said. “No one misses something for two months and then walks out there easily.”
The Horned Frogs came into the game off a 73-59 win against Kansas on Sunday. They also defeated the No. 25 Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas, on Jan. 3.
Coming into the game, the speed of the Horned Frogs seemed to be a concern for the Cyclones.
But one area where Iowa State dominated was on the glass. The Cyclones' size advantage and hustle allowed them to out-rebound the Horned Frogs 43 to 29.
A huge part of that effort was Ashley Joens.
Joens, the Big 12 leading scorer — 23 points per game — came up huge for Iowa State on the day. She scored 31 points and led the Cyclones with 15 rebounds. A majority of her scoring came in the first quarter, as she put up 12 of the team’s first 21 points.
“She’s going to have a bad back carrying this team and me,” Fennelly said.
TCU made it a focus of its defense to be physical with Joens, and that led to a lot of contact as she attacked the basket.
Currently, Joens is the only player in the Big 12 ranking in the top five in points and rebounds for the season.
“I don’t know a young person that can do what she is doing; in fact, I don’t know an adult that can do what she is doing,” Fennelly said. “I am just so impressed with what she’s doing and what she is about.”
A large part of the TCU offense came from behind the three-point line, as they shot 10 for 22. Lauren Heard led the Horned Frogs with 25 points.
But TCU was able to fluster Iowa State, forcing 18 turnovers. Iowa State’s turnover margin ranks last in the Big 12 at -2.93.
“I think our success comes with the defensive end,” Joens said. “If we could get a stop that would allow for more momentum on the offensive end.”
Iowa State will head to Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Sunday to battle Oklahoma State. Tip is at 2 p.m.
