The Iowa State women's basketball team picked up a new recruit Friday for the class of 2022 to continue its Canadian connections.
Shantavia Dawkins, a 5-foot-10 guard from Brampton, Ontario, Canada, announced her commitment to the Cyclones on Twitter on Friday.
Dawkins plays for Southwest Basketball Academy and chose Iowa State after getting interest from schools such as Iowa, TCU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Pitt and more.
Dawkins is the first signing in the class of 2022 for Iowa State women's basketball.
