After starting the season strong with a 26-point win over Omaha on Wednesday, Iowa State women’s basketball lost its second game of the season against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 69-76.
Iowa State won the tip at the beginning of the game and got out to a 5-2 lead, but by the end of the first quarter, the Jackrabbits were up on the Cyclones 23-17. The Cyclones went 5-13 on field goals and 2-7 on 3-pointers. The Jackrabbits, meanwhile, were 8-16 on field goals and 3-8 on 3-pointers.
At halftime, Iowa State trailed South Dakota State 33-37. The Jackrabbits got it to an 11-point lead in the second quarter, but the Cyclones fought back with some Ashley Joens' magic to bring the score within four at the end of the half.
Joens had 22 points at the end of the half and shot 6-12 in field goals and 2-5 in 3-pointers while going 8-9 on free throws against South Dakota State in the first half.
In the second quarter, Iowa State shot 35.7 percent on field goals and 30 percent on 3-pointers with a 100 percent free-throw percentage while grabbing 11 rebounds with five turnovers and one steal.
South Dakota State shot a 38.5 field goal percentage in the second quarter and 25 percent on 66.7 percent free-throw shooting. The Jackrabbits brought down five rebounds, had four turnovers, one block and three steals.
The Cyclones struggled once again in the third quarter, with the Jackrabbits getting out to an 12-point lead midway through the quarter after they went on an 11-0 run. The third quarter ended with the Cyclones behind the Jackrabbits 48-52.
Iowa State shot just 22.2 percent in the quarter behind 15 rebounds while the Jackrabbits shot 26.7 percent and came away with nine rebounds.
The Cyclones struggled to score or put together a rally for much of the fourth quarter, giving Iowa State its first loss of the season as the Cyclones fell to the Jackrabbits 69-76.
Iowa State finished the game with 32 percent shooting with 18 turnovers while out rebounding South Dakota State 42 rebounds to 29. The Jackrabbits outshot the Cyclones with 42 percent shooting and had 14 turnovers.
Junior guard/forward Ashley Joens finished the day with 35 points, 12 rebounds and five fouls. Joens led the team in point and rebounds.
Freshman guard Emily Ryan led the team in assists with five. Ryan also had seven rebounds, two steals and two points.
Iowa State will next travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on TCU at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 to start off its Big 12 schedule. The game will be available to watch on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
