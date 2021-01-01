Iowa State women's basketball game against Kansas on Wednesday at home has been postponed, the Cyclones announced Friday afternoon.
According to the announcement, the postponement comes "due to Kansas being unable to meet the roster thresholds established by the league."
The game was set to take place Jan. 6, but the Big 12 will now be working with both Iowa State and Kansas to reschedule the game.
More information will be announced later when it is known.
Meanwhile, the Cyclones are still set to take on No. 19 Texas at 2 p.m. Sunday in Austin. The game will be available to watch on ESPN2.
