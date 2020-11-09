The Iowa State women's basketball team announced their home nonconference basketball game lineup Monday afternoon.
The Cyclones' season opener will begin against Nebraska Omaha at noon Nov. 25.
The Big 12/SEC Challenge will then be next for Iowa State where the Cyclones will face off against South Carolina on Dec. 6, followed by North Dakota State on Dec. 12.
Rounding out the nonconference home slate will be in-state opponent Drake, when the Bulldogs come to Ames on Dec. 22.
According to the announcement, the remaining nonconference games will be announced at a later date and the current schedule is subject to change.
Home game times and where it will be televised will also be announced at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.