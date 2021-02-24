Iowa State notched its second win over a ranked opponent Wednesday night when it took down No. 18 West Virginia 85-68 on Senior Night.
The Cyclones found a balanced scoring attack in their win over the Mountaineers, led by junior guard Ashley Joens, who had 20 points.
Iowa State had five players score in double digits Wednesday night, with one of them netting 20 points and two more nearly putting up 20.
Iowa State Head Coach Bill Fennelly said for this team to get five players in double figures is a huge thing.
“We can space the floor, [Ashley Joens] is such a hard cover that people have to make decisions, do you double, do you not,” Fennelly said. "... I thought tonight that we shared the ball, we made good decisions, limited our turnovers, checked every offensive box I think we could.”
Along with Joens, senior forward Kristin Scott and freshman guard Lexi Donarski contributed 18 points, while freshman guard Emily Ryan had 13 points and freshman guard Kylie Feuerbach added 10 points to the score.
Ryan said when the team gets a balanced scoring attack, it’s a lot of fun with everyone putting the ball in the basket.
“When we’re playing more with evenly distributed scoring, our success goes up,” Ryan said.
Ryan added that more scoring from the rest of the team takes some weight off of Joens’ shoulders, who is battling every night.
Joens said it helps when everyone can knock down shots and it also helps build the confidence of the team.
The Cyclones were able to get into the flow of the game, which Joens said made it hard for West Virginia’s defense to stop.
“It definitely makes it a lot harder for them,” Joens said. “Just cause we know what we’re doing, know where our other teammates are, so it makes it a lot easier for us and probably a lot harder for them just cause we’re in the flow of the game, we can knock down those shots, we’re feeling pretty confident.”
Fennelly said having to defend five players who are in double digits, especially ones who can go inside and out, is hard.
He said when you open up the court for driving lanes and take advantage of them like Ryan, Feuerbach and Donarski did Wednesday is how they need to play.
“That’s the way this team needs to play to have a chance to be successful,” Fennelly said. “Certainly tonight it looked really good for most of the game.”
