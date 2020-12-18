It was another group effort Friday night as the Cyclones took down the Wildcats to improve to 2-0 in conference play.
Iowa State defeated Kansas State 91-69 as five players scored in double figures, led by junior guard Ashley Joens, who had 25 points.
The Cyclones and the Wildcats kept it close in the first quarter, with Iowa State ending the quarter ahead 18-16. Iowa State continued to struggle with 3-point shooting in the first quarter, going 2-9 from beyond the arc as Kansas State shot 2-5.
Junior guard Ashley Joens was able to bounce back quickly from her game against the University of Northern Iowa, getting six points in the first quarter. However, it was senior forward Kristin Scott who led the team in points with eight.
Iowa State came out fast in the second quarter, going up by four before Kansas State called a timeout. The Wildcats, however, would not let the Cyclones run away with the game, as Iowa State and Kansas State went back and forth in points to keep the game close.
The first half closed out with some back-and-forth 3-pointers from Kansas State and Iowa State, with the Wildcats getting the final say and finishing the half ahead 40-37.
The third quarter started slowly for the Cyclones as the Wildcats got a five-point advantage. Like the first half went though, Iowa State quickly brought it back to a tie game as the teams traded shots throughout the third quarter.
Iowa State kicked it up midway through the third quarter after they regained the lead, led by freshman Kylie Feuerbach who had 11 points in the quarter, and the Cyclones started to take control of the game. The third quarter finished with Iowa State leading Kansas State 63-53.
The 3-pointers were dropping in the fourth quarter for the Cyclones. Freshman guard Lexi Donarski began the fourth quarter draining a three, and it continued there as the Cyclones went 5-5 on 3-pointers from Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, Kristin Scott, Donarski and Ashley Joens before Kansas State called a timeout.
Kansas State didn’t have an answer to Iowa State’s scoring and was unable to mount a comeback. The Cyclones finished the quarter shooting 8-12 on 3-pointers in the fourth and trounced the Wildcats 91-69.
Ashley Joens led all Iowa State scorers with 25 points, with Feuerbach and senior forward Scott next with 17 points. Sophomore guard Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw had 14 points in her season opener after being sidelined by an injury and Donarksi rounded out the scorers in double figures with 11.
Scott led the team in rebounds with nine and freshman guard Emily Ryan led the team in assists with nine.
For Kansas State, Ayoka Lee led the team in points with 20, Rachel Ranke led in rebounds grabbing eight and Emilee Ebert led in assists, dishing out six.
Iowa State will next play Drake at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum. The game will be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
