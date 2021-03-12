In the quarterfinal game against Texas on Friday morning, Iowa State fell to Texas for the third time this season when the Longhorns beat the Cyclones 84-82.
After Texas beat Iowa State by double digits in both games in the regular season, it was a different game Friday at the Big 12 Tournament, with both teams battling for the lead all game.
However, turnovers proved to be too costly for Iowa State in the end, as the Cyclones fell to the Longhorns in overtime.
Iowa State had 18 turnovers throughout the game Friday, which Texas turned into 16 points. The Longhorns, on the other hand, had six turnovers that the Cyclones turned into six points.
Head Coach Bill Fennelly said Iowa State had some silly turnovers and 18 turnovers aren’t good, but the offensive wasn’t bad.
“That’s [Texas’] style is to turn you over,” Fennelly said. “… Some of them is good defense, obviously, some of it, we just made some bad decisions.”
Fennelly said sometimes the team got caught in bad spots or couldn’t inbound the ball at times, but he said there weren’t a lot of live-ball turnovers where Texas stole it and went and got a basket.
One of Iowa State’s final turnovers came in overtime, when freshman guard for Iowa State Emily Ryan was inbounding the ball and there was no one open.
Texas was up 79-76 with 28 seconds to go, and the Cyclones were inbounding after a timeout to try to tie it up.
With no one open and time winding down to get it in, Ryan had to find someone, so she sent it to freshman guard Lexi Donarski. However, it got stolen instead by Texas’ Kyra Lambert, and Iowa State was forced to foul, which put the Longhorns up by 5 with time dwindling.
Texas had seven steals in the game, and even though Iowa State had 18 turnovers, Fennelly didn’t think that was the biggest difference in the game.
“I don’t think that was the biggest issue,” Fennelly said. “… We shot the ball great, you know you shoot 56 percent, but we just didn’t get enough shots.”
Iowa State shot 29-51 (56.9 percent) from the field while Texas shot 30-80 (37.5 percent) from the field.
Fennelly said in the end, Iowa State couldn’t make enough plays when it needed to and that was a credit to Texas.
“[Texas’] age kinda wears on us a little bit,” Fennelly said. “They’re so old and smart, and at times, our youth showed.”
