Iowa State was unable to pick up another sweep, what would have been its fourth in league play, when the Cyclones lost to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls 80-73 Saturday afternoon in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma State has been on a roll lately, winning its past seven of eight games before it took on Iowa State on Saturday.
The Cowgirls took the lead early in the first quarter, getting up by five at the under-five timeout after Iowa State struggled to shoot the ball and had four early turnovers.
Oklahoma State maintained the lead at the end of the first, leading Iowa State 23-16 at the end of the first quarter.
The Cyclones shot 42 percent from the field and only took 3 3-pointers, making two of them. The Cowgirls, meanwhile, shot 53 percent and had three blocks and five steals in the first quarter.
Oklahoma State only extended its lead in the second quarter, going up 35-16 before Iowa State had its first score of the quarter.
With senior forward Natasha Mack, who led the Cowgirls in the first half with 12 points, sitting on the bench in the final two and a half minutes due to picking up two fouls, the Cyclones were able to mount a comeback, going on a 13-0 run in the final three minutes to end the half down 42-35.
The run was capped off by a 3-pointer at the buzzer from freshman guard Aubrey Joens, as the Cyclones were also able to collect three steals of their own in the second quarter.
Iowa State got back to the three ball in the third quarter, going 5-6 from beyond the arc, but Oklahoma State still held the lead heading into the final quarter, with Iowa State trailing 59-54.
The Cowgirls added four more blocks in the third quarter, with two coming from Mack and two from sophomore guard Lauren Fields.
Iowa State took its first lead a little under three minutes into the fourth quarter after a layup from junior guard Ashley Joens, but after a pair of free throws from Mack, Oklahoma State took it back.
Oklahoma State was able to take a four-point lead following the under-five minute media timeout behind more free throws from Mack, and the Cowgirls only extended it from there.
The Cowgirls took the game 80-73 behind Mack’s team-high 24 points and Taylen Collins’ seven rebounds.
Ashley Joens led the Cyclones with 23 points while senior guard Madi Wise led the team with six rebounds.
The Cyclones will next take on West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hilton Coliseum. The game will be available to watch on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.