An eight-game win streak was extended to nine games Wednesday night when Iowa State took on West Virginia, as the team fell to the Mountaineers 65-56.
The Cyclones struggled with rebounding against Baylor on Sunday, but that wasn’t a problem throughout the first quarter against No. 21-ranked West Virginia, with Iowa State out-rebounding West Virginia 9-8.
Despite that, Iowa State ended the first quarter down 15-13, shooting 36 percent from the field and 38 percent from the 3-point line. West Virginia shot 43 percent from the field and 33 percent from three.
Both teams struggled to score in the second quarter, with the Cyclones shooting just 29.4 percent from the field in the second quarter and the Mountaineers shooting 25 percent. West Virginia closed out the quarter leading 27-26 heading into halftime.
Junior guard Ashley Joens and freshman guard Aubrey Joens combined for 19 of the 26 points in the first half, with Ashley Joens leading the team with 10.
West Virginia got off to a hot start in the second half, going on an 8-0 run to force Iowa State to call a timeout. Iowa State was able to bring it within two, but the Mountaineers wouldn’t allow the Cyclones to get a run going to tie up the game.
West Virginia led Iowa State 48-41 with one quarter remaining. Iowa State shot 33 percent from the field with West Virginia not shooting much better with 37 percent.
The Mountaineers only extended their lead in the fourth quarter, going up by 12 at one point in the quarter to force the Cyclones to call for a timeout.
Iowa State was able to cut the lead down to six twice, forcing West Virginia to call a timeout, but with under a minute left, Iowa State was forced to foul to stop the clock and the Mountaineers extended their lead.
West Virginia extended its win streak to nine games, including eight conference games, as it took down Iowa State 65-56.
Ashley Joens led Iowa State with 17 points and nine rebounds. Kysre Gondrezick led West Virginia with 24 points and Kari Niblack led with nine rebounds.
Iowa State will next take on Texas Tech at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hilton Coliseum.
