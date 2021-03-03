In Iowa State’s final regular season game, the Cyclones grabbed their final sweep of the season when they took down the Kansas Jayhawks 83-53 Wednesday night.
Iowa State got off to a slow start on offense, shooting just 33 percent with four turnovers and down three heading into the first media timeout.
The Cyclones’ shooting percentage remained the same by the end of the first quarter, but after a 9-0 run for Iowa State after the timeout, the Cyclones ended the first quarter ahead of Kansas 17-14.
Despite a rough outing in the shooting department for the Cyclones, with them only shooting 2-14 for the first half of the quarter, the second quarter started as a back-and-forth battle between Iowa State and Kansas, with both teams taking turns with the lead.
The second quarter ended with the Cyclones going on a 16-2 run to close out the half and Iowa State up on Kansas 38-27 at halftime.
It was a lot of Iowa State in the third quarter, with the Cyclones improving their shooting percentage to 37.5 percent from the field and 33 percent from the 3-point line in the third quarter as they extended the lead to 19, going ahead 56-37 at the end of the quarter.
Iowa State got hot in the final quarter, shooting 60 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter. The Jayhawks didn’t have an answer for the Cyclones as Iowa State took down Kansas 83-53.
Junior guard Ashley Joens led Iowa State in points and rebounds with 23 points and 14 rebounds; she also grabbed two steals during the game.
Sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter led Kansas in both points and rebounds with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Iowa State will next appear in the Big 12 Tournament that takes place March 11 through the 14. Game times are still yet to be determined.
