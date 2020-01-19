In the third quarter of its game against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (11-6, 2-3 Big 12), Iowa State (10-6, 2-3 Big 12) trailed 43-31.
Just when it looked like Iowa State was out of the game, it went on a 17-4 run to take a 48-47 lead at the end of the third quarter, its first lead of the game since leading 7-5 in the first quarter.
Despite not having momentum to begin the first quarter, Oklahoma State would go on to lead 63-59 with less than two minutes left.
Junior center Kristin Scott then drilled a three and senior center Ines Nezerwa made the go ahead layup with 33 seconds left to give Iowa State a 64-63 lead.
The Cowgirls had two opportunities to score but sophomore guard Ja’Mee Asberry missed two three pointers and the Cyclones won 64-63 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Iowa State jumped ahead early, by scoring the first seven points of the game. However, Oklahoma State responded with seven points in a row to tie the game at seven midway through the first quarter.
Oklahoma State then took control, outscoring Iowa State 27-18 for the remainder of the first half and led 34-25 at halftime.
The Cyclones shot just 29 percent from the field, 33 percent from beyond the three-point line and committed 12 turnovers in the first half.
Iowa State trailed by 12 midway through the third quarter when it went on a 17-4 scoring run to take a 48-47 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Oklahoma State held Iowa State’s defense to zero points in the first five minutes in the fourth quarter and had a 55-48 lead with five minutes remaining in the game.
However, Iowa State outscored Oklahoma State 16-8 in the final five minutes to win 64-63.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.