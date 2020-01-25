Coming into its game against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Iowa State had won nine games in a row against Kansas.

Getting the tenth win a row came easy, as Iowa State crushed Kansas 89-67 on Saturday at Hilton Coliseum.

“We’ve had three tough games in six days and to be able to win all of them is really great,” said Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly. "This is a game, we really needed to get and I’m proud of the way the team approached this entire week.”

As a team, the Cyclones shot 58 percent from the field and made 14 three-pointers on 24 attempts.

89 points is the second most points that the Cyclones have scored in conference play, with most being 96 in their game against the Texas Tech Lady Raiders.

“Iowa State is notorious for running a lot of different sets, but I thought the difference today came down to fundamentals,” said Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider. “We did very poorly with that and they exposed us.”

Freshman guard Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw led the Cyclones in scoring with 20 points, shooting 70 percent from the field. She shot 7-10 from the field and six for eight from beyond the three-point line.

Espenmiller-McGraw’s 20 point performance comes on the heels of the Kansas State game where she scored zero points.

“I had to go back and refocus, go back to the basics, for me that means I have to get a lot of form shooting in to shoot at a high level, get some shots up after practice,” Espenmiller-McGraw said.

While Iowa State’s efficient offense won it the game on Saturday, its defense got things going early.

Nothing went Kansas’ way in the first quarter. It scored a mere six points in the first quarter, shot 18.2 percent from the field and committed nine turnovers.

In the first five minutes, Kansas went scoreless.

Iowa State shut down Kansas’ offense in the first quarter by denying them easy points in the paint. Kansas scored only four points in the paint in the first quarter.

A lack of inside scoring led Kansas to take three-pointers in the first, where they shot zero for five.

At the end of the first quarter, the Cyclones led 18-6.

The Jayhawks got their offense going in the second quarter, scoring 23 points on 60 percent shooting.

While the Jayhawks had a good showing on offense in the second quarter, the same couldn’t be said for their defense.

The Cyclones shot 10 for 14 in the second quarter, five for five from beyond the three-point line and four for four from the free-throw line.

Their efficient shooting led them to outscore the Jayhawks 29-23 in the second quarter and to hold 47-29 lead at the half.

At halftime, senior guard Jade Thurmon led all scorers with 10 points on four for five shooting from the field.

Iowa State kept its foot on the gas in the third quarter, scoring 29 on 11 for 18 shooting from the field and six for eight from beyond the three-point line. It led 76-45 at the end of the third quarter, its largest lead of the game.

Kansas outscored Iowa State 22-13 in the fourth quarter but still lost to Iowa State by 22.

The Cyclones have now won three conference games in a row, while the Jayhawks have lost their last three out of four conference games. The Cyclones are now 12-6 (4-3 Big 12) and the Jayhawks now fall to 12-6 (1-6 Big 12).