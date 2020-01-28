In the first couple of possessions of Tuesday’s game, Iowa State rattled second-ranked Baylor's offense, causing it to miss four of its first five shots.
However, once Baylor’s offense got into a rhythm, Iowa State struggled and lost 83-62 in Waco, Texas.
Baylor shot 56 percent from the field, 50 percent from beyond the three-point line and made six out of six attempts from the free-throw line.
Meanwhile, Iowa State shot only 37.5 percent from the field and 32 percent from beyond the three-point line.
Iowa State hung around in the early going, as it held a 6-5 lead. However, Baylor began to take control by outscoring Iowa State 19-7 in the rest of the first quarter.
The second quarter didn’t go the Cyclone's way, as they were outscored 25-13 and trailed 49-26 at halftime.
19 of the Bears 49 points in the first half came off of the Cyclones turnovers. The Cyclones only had three points off of turnovers.
In the third quarter, the Cyclones outscored the Lady Bears 20-18 but still trailed by 21 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
The Cyclones couldn’t cut into their deficit and the Lady Bears won by 21.
Senior guard Juicy Landrum led Baylor in scoring with 22 points on 9-13 shooting and 4-7 on three-point attempts.
Freshman guard Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw led Iowa State in scoring with 17 points on 6-10 shooting, 3-6 on three-point attempts and she made both of her free-throw attempts.
