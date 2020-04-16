On Thursday, Iowa State confirmed that redshirt sophomore forward Lauren Mills, is transferring from the program.
Mills played in four games this season and in nine games last season for Iowa State, tallying a total of 13 points and six rebounds in her two seasons at Iowa State.
Mills is the second Cyclone player to transfer this month, along with redshirt freshman forward Gabby McBride.
With Mills now transferring, the Cyclones have 12 players on their roster for the 2020-2021 season.
The Cyclones completed last season with 14 players on roster, so they may now be a player in the transfer market.
