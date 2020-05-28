Iowa State is set to face a big opponent in the 2020 SEC/Big 12 Challenge as it will host the South Carolina Gamecocks on December 6, 2020.
"South Carolina coming to Hilton Coliseum will give our fans a chance to see the team that ended last season No.1 in the nation and will be there to start this season," Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly said in a press release on Thursday.
In his latest bracketology report for the 2020-2021 season, ESPNW's Charlie Creme has Iowa State as a five-seed and South Carolina as one-seed in the 2021 NCAA tournament.
South Carolina finished the 2019-2020 season ranked as the number one team in the AP Poll after going 32-1 (16-0 SEC) with their lone loss coming against the Baylor Lady Bears, who Iowa State beat in the final game of the season.
The Gamecocks have been one of the best women's basketball teams in recent years as they have reached the Elite Eight in three out of the last four NCAA tournaments and won the 2017 NCAA tournament.
The Cyclones, who finished last season with an 18-11 record and would've made the 2020 NCAA tournament if it hadn't been canceled cause of COVID-19, beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in last seasons SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Iowa State is 2-2 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and South Carolina is 1-1 the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
