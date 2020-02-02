Coming in to Sunday's road game against the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Iowa State Cyclones had only won twice in seven tries in road games against West Virginia.
While it trailed by 17 to begin the fourth quarter, Iowa State cut its deficit to six with 40 seconds left, after an 8-0 scoring run in 25 seconds. However, it was too little too late for Iowa State, as West Virginia won 79-71.
Iowa State never led in the game.
West Virginia now has a 14-5 (4-4 Big 12) record and sole position of fourth out of 10 in the Big 12. Iowa State now falls to 12-8 (4-5 Big 12) and a tie for fifth place with the Oklahoma Sooners.
Iowa State trailed early in the first quarter as West Virginia jumped out to a 6-0 lead. It cut its deficit to three at 19-16, but West Virginia scored two buckets before the end of the quarter to increase its lead to 23-16.
A key event happened early in the second quarter as Iowa State's leading scorer, sophomore forward Ashley Joens, picked up her third personal foul and sat out until halftime.
The Mountaineers took advantage by limiting the Cyclones to 29 percent shooting from the floor in the second quarter and held a 42-33 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Mountaineers did not relinquish its lead. The lead grew to 17, after they outscored the Cyclones 21-13 in the quarter.
The Cyclones did outscore the Mountaineers 25-16 in the fourth quarter, but the Cyclones still ended up with a 79-71 loss.
