The Iowa State Cyclones trailed the majority of Saturday’s game against the West Virginia Mountaineers but were only down one, 58-57, with the ball with less than 30 seconds left.
Sophomore Ashley Joens then drove to her right and got fouled while shooting with 19.5 seconds left. She made both and West Virginia missed a three-pointer.
Joens earned a trip to the free-throw line with 9.2 seconds on the clock and made both free throws to extend Iowa State’s lead to 61-58 with 9.2 seconds left. Kyrse Gondrezick hoisted up a three and missed, but Tynice Martin grabbed the rebound and made a layup and was fouled.
But after a discussion by the officials, the shot didn't count because it occurred after time had expired and Iowa State escaped with a 61-58 win
Iowa State shot poorly from the field in the first quarter as they had a shooting percentage of 27.8 and made only one of its last 14 shots in the quarter. Despite this, West Virginia only held a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter, 21-17.
In the second quarter, the Cyclones once again had a stretch where they shot 1-14 and shot 4-16 for the entire quarter and made two of three free throws.
However, after a buzzer-beating layup by Joens, the Cyclones only trailed by four at halftime, 33-29, because the Mountaineers shot only 5-18 in the quarter.
The Cyclones looked like they would take the lead back in the third quarter, after not leading since the first quarter, when senior guard Adriana Camber drilled a three to tie the game at 39 with a little over five minutes left in the quarter.
However, the Mountaineers scored five points in a row and held a 44-39 lead with 4:22 left in the third quarter.
Heading into the fourth quarter, West Virginia held a 50-47 lead.
In the fourth quarter, the Cyclones finally recaptured the lead 51-50 with seven minutes left and won 61-58 on Saturday in Ames.
