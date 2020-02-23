Coming in to Sunday’s game with the Texas Tech Lady Raiders, the Iowa State Cyclones had won four home games in a row.
Winning the fifth looked unlikely in the fourth quarter as Iowa State found itself trailing 59-49. Then, Iowa State rallied back to tie the game at 68 with two minutes left in the game.
However, junior Andrayah Adams made back-to-back three-pointers for Texas Tech and it led over Iowa State 74-68 with 37.7 seconds remaining.
The Cyclones cut its deficit to two with 19.6 seconds left and had possession of the ball. Just when it looked like overtime was coming, Lady Raider guard Chrislyn Carr was fouled by Cyclone guard Rae Johnson, shooting a three.
Carr made all three and Iowa State couldn’t get a shot off at the end and lost 77-74.
Iowa State struggled in the first quarter, as it shot 4-16 from the floor but only trailed Texas Tech by two at the end of the first quarter.
Texas Tech expanded its lead to 11 early in the second quarter. However, Iowa State outscored Texas Tech 15-7 in the remainder of the second quarter to cut its deficit to three at 36-33.
In the first half, the Lady Raiders were the more efficient team offensively as they shot 41 percent from the floor while the Cyclones shot a mere 31 percent.
The Cyclones took the lead in the third quarter, 39-37, after a made layup by sophomore forward Ashley Joens. However, the Lady Raiders went on to outscore the Cyclones 18-6 and led 55-46 at the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Cyclones outscored the Lady Raiders, 28-22 but still lost 77-74.
