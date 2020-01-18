Iowa State (9-6, 1-3 Big 12) lost Wednesday's game to the TCU Horned Frogs (12-3, 3-1 Big 12), thanks in part to 19 turnovers.
TCU is third out of ten in the Big 12 in turnover margin with a 4.27 turnover margin. The team ahead of them in the Big 12, is Oklahoma State (11-5, 2-2 Big 12), Iowa State's opponent on Sunday.
Tip-off is at 2 p.m on Sunday in Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma State's defense is one of the best in the Big 12 in terms of forcing turnovers, it is third out of the ten teams in the Big 12 in turnovers forced per game with 19 a game. It has the potential to have a good game on the defensive end as Iowa State's offense is averaging 17 turnovers per game which is ninth of the ten Big 12 and 217th out of the 348 teams in the NCAA.
While Iowa State's offense has been turnover prone this season, Oklahoma State's has not been. Oklahoma State averages on 12.3 turnovers per game which the fewest in the Big 12 and 16th fewest in the NCAA.
The Cowgirls have committed 197 turnovers and have forced their opponents to committ 303 turnovers this season, which gives them a turnover margin of 6.63 which is second in the Big 12 and 17th in the NCAA.
Meanwhile, Iowa State has committed 255 turnovers this season, which is second second highest turnover total in the Big 12 and 12th most in the NCAA and has turnover margin of -3.53 which the worst turnover margin in the Big 12 and 313th out of 348 in the NCAA.
In their last six out of eight games, the Cyclones have committed at least 15 turnovers and have a 3-5 record in that stretch.
In addition to being good at forcing turnovers, the Cowgirls have been good at limiting their opponents points. The Cowgirls are third in the Big 12 in scoring defense, allowing their opponents to score 59 points per game on 39.5 percent shooting from the field which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the Big 12.
If Iowa State can take care of the ball on offense, then Oklahoma State may struggle scoring because the Cowgirls have struggled to score all season, despite their lack of turnovers.
Oklahoma State is last in the Big 12 in scoring, averaging 68 points a game.
The Cyclones are 30-36 (12-17 on the road) and have won the last four out five matchups against the Cowgirls.
