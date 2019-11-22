Coming in to Friday's matchup with the North Dakota State Bison, Iowa State had yet to win road game in this young season.
The Cyclones accomplished their task by beating the Bison 86-58 to improve to 3-1 and 1-1 in road games.
Iowa State held a 18-11 lead after the first quarter, despite only three players scoring. Junior guard Rae Johnson and junior Kristin Scott both combined for 17 of Iowa State's 18 points in the quarter, with sophomore forward Ashley Joens adding one made free throw.
The Cyclones nearly doubled its lead by halftime, leading the game 44-32 at halftime. The Cyclones scored 26 points in the second quarter on 47.1 percent shooting from the field and shot a perfect eight for eight from the free throw line.
In the first half, the Cyclones outshot the Bison 42 to 39 percent from the field and 42 to 29 percent from beyond the three-point line. The Cyclones also made seven more free throws than the Bison.
The third quarter was all Iowa State as they extended its lead to 18 after outscoring North Dakota State 11-5 in the first five minutes of the quarter. Iowa State held control of the game through the third quarter and held a 61-42 lead at the end of the third quarter.
After North Dakota State scored the first points of the fourth quarter, Iowa State went on a 6-0 scoring run to extend its lead to 67-47 with 6:36 remaining in the game.
North Dakota State couldn't cut in to Iowa State's lead at all in the remainder of the game as Iowa State won 86-58.
Iowa State shot 29-64 from the field, 9-20 from beyond the three-point line, and 19-21 from the free throw line in its 28 points victory over North Dakota State.
Joens led all scorers with 26 points on 8-18 shooting and she also grabbed 14 rebounds, giving her a double-double.
