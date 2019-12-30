Heading into the fourth quarter of Monday’s game against the North Alabama Lions (9-3), Iowa State (8-3), looked well on its way to securing a victory as it held a 16 point lead, 61-45.
However, Iowa State only lead 71-68 with less than two minutes in the fourth quarter.
In the final two minutes, the Cyclones outscored the Lions 9-4 which gave them a 80-72 win over the Lions in Ames, Iowa.
Coming into its game against the North Alabama, Iowa State knew that North Alabama would be tough out as North Alabama had won its last six games in a row.
However, North Alabama’s winning streak came to an end as Iowa State defeated North Alabama 80-72. Iowa State never trailed in Monday’s game.
Sophomore forward, Ashley Joens led way for the Cyclones with a double-double, her sixth of the season and fourth game in a row. Joens scored 21 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.
Iowa State controlled the first quarter, never allowing North Alabama to hold a lead in the first quarter and it held a 24-18 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Cyclones lead grew to 12 early in the second quarter after made three-pointers by senior guard Adriana Camber and junior center Kristin Scott. North Alabama then cut Iowa State’s lead down to eight.
Iowa State once again held a 12 point lead, this time with 4:16 left in the second quarter. However, North Alabama went on a 8-0 scoring run to cut its deficit to four with 1:27 left in the first half.
At halftime, Iowa State led 40-35.
The Cyclones took control midway through the third quarter, outscoring the Lions 19-5 in the final minutes of the quarter, to give them a 61-45 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
North Alabama started the fourth quarter off hot, outscoring Iowa State 16-4 in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, which left it trailing 65-61 with four and a half minutes left in the third quarter.
However, they were not able to take the lead and Iowa State won 80-72.
