For the first time in program history, the Iowa State Cyclones will take on the New Orleans Privateers. The Cyclones are 4-1 this season and are 3-0 in Hilton Coliseum this season, while the Privateers are 2-4 this season and are 1-3 on the road.
Tip-off is at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Hilton Coliseum.
The Privateer's three road losses came to the LSU Tigers 83-49, Arkansas Razorbacks 82-52 and to the Texas State Bobcats 51-49.
New Orleans lone road victory came against the Ole Miss Runnin Rebels 69-64.
Only two Privateers are averaging double figures in scoring right now, senior guard Rehema Franklin and senior forward Asia Woods.
Franklin is averaging 11.5 points per game on 40 percent shooting from the floor, 30 percent shooting from beyond the three-point line and 57 percent from the free-throw line. Franklin also leads the team in total steals with 16.
Woods averages 11.2 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the floor, 20 percent shooting from beyond the three-point line and 72 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Woods is also second on the team in rebounds with 5.2 rebounds per game.
In Iowa State’s three home games this season, the Cyclones have won those games by an average of 34 points, including a 50 point drubbing of the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes on Friday.
Sophomore Ashley Joens led the team in scoring and rebounding with 20 points and eight rebounds. Joens is currently averaging 23.4 points per game which is the best among Big 12 players and fourth nationally, to go along with grabbing 11.4 rebounds which is fourth in the Big 12 and 17th nationally.
The Cyclones second leading scorer on Friday, was freshman guard Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, who scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out nine assists in her first career start. Espenmiller-McGraw will make her second start of her in Sunday’s game.
Iowa State will be without junior Madison Wise for the second game in a row, as she is sidelined with migraines.
