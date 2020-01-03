Heading into Friday’s matchup with Texas Tech, Iowa State (8-3, 0-0 Big 12) faced an uphill battle as Texas Tech came into the game with an unblemished record of 11-0 (0-0 Big 12) on the road in Lubbock, Texas.
Texas Tech ended up being no match for Iowa State’s offense. Iowa State defeated Texas Tech 96-66. 96 points is the most points that the Cyclones have scored this season.
The Cyclones shot 37-57 (64.9 percent) from the field and 16-28 (57.1 percent) from beyond the three-point line, both of which are season highs.
Junior center Kristen Scott lead the Cyclones in scoring with 23 points, a season high, on nine for 15 shooting from the field, three for seven from beyond the three-point line and she made both of her free throw attempts
Iowa State’s offense dominated three fourths of Friday’s game, specifcally the first quarter and second half, but not the second quarter.
Strong third quarter leads Iowa State to victory
While only holding a two point lead as the second half began, 47-45, Iowa State needed to start off the third quarter strong to widen its leader over Texas Tech.
Iowa State answered the bell.
Its offense took off, meanwhile, Texas Tech didn't.
Iowa State outscored Texas Tech 31-4 in the third quarter. Iowa State shot 12 for 13 from the field, a perfect five for five from beyond the three point line and two for two from the free throw line.
On the other hand, Texas Tech shot a mere one for 13 from the field.
The Cyclones would go on to win the game 96-66.
Their offense performance in the third quarter guided them to their victory. But the third quarter wasn’t the only period where it flourished.
Cyclones started off Friday’s game with a bang
The Cyclones broke a school record against the Lady Raiders on Friday by hitting eight three pointers in the first quarter.
Five different Cyclones combined for the eight three pointers. Senior guard Adriana Camber made two, junior guard Rae Johnson made two, freshman guard Maggie Espnemiller McGraw made two, Scott made one and sophomore forward Ashley Joens made one.
Iowa State shot eight for ten beyond the three-point line and 12 for 16 from the field in the first quarter.
This barrage of three pointers led Iowa State to take an early lead. Iowa State led 35-18 with less than two minutes left in the first quarter.
After holding a 17 point lead with less than two minutes left, things began to not go the Cyclones way.
Texas Tech took away the three-point line in the second quarter
Iowa State shot zero for four from beyond the three point line in the second quarter.
Because the Lady Raiders took the three-point line away in the second quarter, the Cyclones only scored 12 points.
Texas Tech outscored the Cyclones 22-12 in the second quarter, but the Cyclones clinged on to a 47-45 lead at halftime.
Iowa State only made six shots (out of 12) in the second quarter.
Texas Tech totally controlled the second half, however, they couldn’t keep control of the game.
Iowa State completely controlled the second half
The Lady Raiders held all the momentum as it had just erased almost all of Iowa State’s 17 points and trimmed it to just two by halftime.
However, the momentum evaporated in the second half.
Iowa State completely dominated the third quarter by outscoring Texas Tech 31-4.
In the fourth quarter, Texas Tech shot five 14 from the field while scoring 17 points in the quarter.
Iowa State had similar numbers in the quarter, as it scored 18 points on seven for 16 shooting in the fourth quarter which gave them a 96-66 win on Friday.
