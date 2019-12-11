Iowa State looked to end its three-game losing streak to the Iowa Hawkeyes by defeating them on Wednesday at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones had a strong chance of doing that as the game was tied at 48 at the end of the third quarter.
However, a 27 point fourth quarter by the Hawkeyes gave them the 75-69 win over the Cyclones.
Both teams struggled shooting the ball in the first quarter as they combined to shoot 29.5 percent from the floor at the end of the first quarter. The Cyclones led after the first quarter 14-11 despite the struggles.
Iowa took control of the game early in the second quarter by taking a 19-14 lead. Early in the second quarter, Iowa State had a cold spell, as it went nearly four minutes without making a basket.
Iowa State cut its deficit to two points at 29-27 with two minutes left in the second quarter, but Iowa outscored the Cyclones 7-2 to hold a 36-29 lead at halftime. Iowa shot 75 percent from the floor (nine for 12) in the second quarter.
Ines Nezerwa drained two jump shots to cut the Cyclones deficit to three at 36-33, but Iowa senior guard Kathleen Doyle made two free-throws and drilled a three-pointer to extend the Hawkeyes lead to seven at 41-34.
The Hawkeyes had all the momentum with 5:13 left in the third quarter, holding a 45-36 lead.
However, the Cyclones went on a 13-3 scoring run to tie the game at 48, heading into the fourth quarter.
Iowa jumped a head early in the fourth by making three shots, which gave them a 55-48 lead with 7:42 left in the fourth quarter.
Freshman guard Megan Meyer made a three-pointer for Iowa that gave tehm a 62-53 lead with five minutes left in the third quarter.
With 4:43 left Iowa led 62-53. but Iowa State was able to cut it deficit to four, 66-62 with 1:28 left.
The Hawkeyes led 68-64, when Meyer and Doyle made three free throws combined to extend the Hawkeyes lead to seven. Nezerwa drilled a three for the Cyclones but the Cyclones couldn't deeper into the Hawkeyes, giving the Hawkeyes a 75-69 win over the Cyclones.
