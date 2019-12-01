The New Orleans Privateers (2-4) looked poised to come into Hilton Coliseum and give Iowa State (4-1) a close battle, having beaten the Ole Miss Runnin’ Rebels 69-64 on the road and only losing by two to the Texas State Bobcats on the road.
However, the Privateers were no problem for the Cyclones as they beat the Privateers 71-53 on Sunday. The Cyclones never trailed against the Privateers.
Against New Orleans, Iowa State was without junior forward Madi Wise who has been dealing with migraines and the time table for her return is currently unknown.
This led to senior forward Ines Nezerwa having step in to the starting line up. Nezerwa had a career day offensively, scoring 21 points, a career-high.
Nezerwa shot eight for 11 from the field and five for six from the free-throw line.
Iowa State shot the ball well in the first two and a half minutes of play as they scored four baskets on six attempts and held a 9-0 lead.
However, Iowa State couldn’t build its lead during the first quarter and the Cyclones held a 22-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Cyclones shut down the Privateers offense in the second quarter, only allowing the Privateers to score eight points on three for 12 shooting from the floor, one for six from beyond the three-point line and one for one from the free-throw line.
Senior guard Jade Thurmon hit a three-pointer with less than a second left to give Iowa State a 42-23 lead at halftime.
Nezerwa led all scorers at halftime with 14 points on six for seven shooting from the floor and she hit both of her free-throw attempts.
In the third quarter, New Orleans began to make a comeback as it cut Iowa State’s lead to 13 points at 50-37 with 3:25 left in the quarter. Iowa State finished the third quarter holding a 57-41 lead.
Iowa State kept its lead in the fourth quarter and won the game 71-53.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.