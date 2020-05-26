Former All-American Iowa State forward Bridget Carleton has earned a spot of the Minnesota Lynx 12-player roster for the 2020 season.
Carleton played in four games for the Lynx as a rookie last season and scored three points in 11 minutes.
Minnesota finished the 2019 season with an 18-16 record, earning the seven seed in the WNBA playoffs where they lost to the Seattle Storm 84-74 in the first round.
The 2020 WNBA season was initially slated to begin on May 15 but got pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Associated Press is reporting that the WNBA is currently working through a "half-dozen scenarios to play this summer."
Following the conclusion of the 2020 WNBA season, Carleton signed to play for Landerneau Bretagne Basket of the Ligue Feminine de Basketball (LFB), which is the top professional women's basketball league in France.
The WNBA regular season usually concludes in early September. The WNBA playoffs typically end in early October and the LFB begins their seasons just after the conclusion of the WNBA playoffs.
