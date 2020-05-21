Former All-American Iowa State women's basketball player Bridget Carleton is headed to France to play for Landerneau Bretagne Basket in Landerneau, France for the 2020-2021 season.
Carleton has played for three teams in her two years as a professional. Carleton played in four games for the Connecticut Sun and the Minnesota Lynx in 2019, averaging five minutes per game.
She has spent most of her professional career playing overseas for the Townsville Fire of the Australian WNBL (Women's National Basketball League).
In the 2019-2020 season for the Fire, Carleton averaged 11.6 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game in 29.4 minutes per game.
Landerneau Bretagne Basket is a member of the Ligue Feminine de Basketball (LFB), which is the top professional women's basketball league in France.
The LFB begins their seasons in early October with the playoff concluding in mid-to-late May.
