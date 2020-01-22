Iowa State (11-6, 3-3 Big 12) entered the second half of its game against the Kansas State Wildcats (7-9, 1-4 Big 12) feeling confident as it held a 36-25 lead.
Then in the third quarter, Kansas State cut the Iowa State lead to 49-45, which put the pressure on Iowa State heading in to the fourth quarter.
The Cyclones responded by outscoring the Wildcats 24-14 in the fourth quarter to win Wednesday’s game 73-59.
“We felt like we had control of the game, then they came right back at us like we knew they would...we made some really smart plays down the stretch,” said Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly.
Iowa State’s perimeter defense made the difference in Wednesday’s matchup as it held Kansas State to only two made three-pointers.
While Iowa State’s offense didn’t have an efficient night from beyond the three-point line, shooting only 28 percent on 33 attempts, it had a much better night than Kansas State did.
Kansas State shot a mere 2-14 from beyond the three-point line.
“In our scouting report we talked about their shooters, how we need to stay out on them and not let them get any looks and that’s what we did tonight,” said sophomore forward Ashley Joens.
Because Kansas State made seven fewer three-pointers than Iowa State did, that gave Iowa State a seven-point edge, which is one of two reasons why Iowa State’s perimeter defense made the difference.
In addition to holding the Wildcats to 14.3 percent shooting from the three-point line, the Cyclones won the turnover battle. The Cyclones forced 16 turnovers while only committing 13.
The Wildcats’ 16 turnovers then led to 13 points off turnovers for the Cyclones, while the Wildcats only scored six points off the Cyclones’ 13 turnovers.
Their seven-point edge in points off of three-pointers and their seven-point advantage in points off of turnovers, led the Cyclones to win by 14 over the Wildcats.
While the Cyclones did finish Wednesday’s strong performance by holding the Wildcats to 14 points in the fourth quarter, it had a good night defensively, for the most part, starting in the first quarter.
In the first quarter, the Cyclones neutralized the Wildcats' three-point opportunities. The Wildcats only got off two three-pointers, neither of which were made. Meanwhile, the Cyclones made three out of seven.
The Wildcats only scored 10 points in the first quarter and the Cyclones led 17-10.
Kansas State did a better job scoring in the second quarter, scoring 15 points off of six for 12 shooting from the field and it made both of its three-point attempts.
However, turnovers kept Kansas State from having a great quarter. Kansas State committed nine turnovers in the second quarter, which Iowa State turned in to five points.
This high turnover quarter comes after it only committed two turnovers in the first quarter.
Those five points off of turnovers that Iowa State had, made the difference in the second quarter as it outscored Kansas State 19-15 in the quarter and led 36-25 at halftime.
After holding an 11 point lead at halftime, the Cyclones allowed the Wildcats to get back in the game and the Cyclones held a 49-45 lead at the end of the quarter.
“We didn’t do that many things differently than we were in the first half,” said Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie. “We got the ball inside better and we were more decisive.”
The momentum that Kansas State had going in to the fourth quarter evaporated in the fourth quarter.
Iowa State once again shut down the three-point line, holding Kansas State to 0-5 shooting on three-point attempts en route to outscoring Kansas State in the fourth quarter and winning the game 73-59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.