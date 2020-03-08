Tied at 56 with .01 remaining on the clock, the Iowa State Cyclones had the chance to end the second-ranked Baylor Lady Bears 58-game Big 12 winning streak, as sophomore forward Ashley Joens earned two free-throw attempts after being fouled on a late shot attempt.
She made one of two free throws and Iowa State upset second-ranked Baylor 57-56 as Baylor didn't have time to get off a shot after the miss.
Coming into Sunday’s contest with the Iowa State Cyclones, the second-ranked Baylor Lady Bears had won 58 Big 12 conference games in a row. The streak began back on March 6, 2017, where they lost to the West Virginia Mountaineers in the 2017 Big 12 Tournament Championship.
Iowa State’s defense held Baylor in check in the first quarter as they held Baylor to 14 points. Its offense scored 19 points and held a 19-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Following its 19 point first quarter, Iowa State had its worst scoring quarter all season as they were held to three points and trailed No. 2 Baylor 28-22 at halftime.
At the end of the third quarter, the Cyclones trailed the Lady Bears 38-35.
The Cyclones outscored the Lady Bears 22-18 in the fourth quarter to beat them for the first time in five seasons.
Iowa State plays Kansas State on Saturday at 11 in the Big 12 tournament.
