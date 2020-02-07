In its previous matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners on Jan. 11, the Iowa State Cyclones held the lead at halftime but were outscored 29-17 in the third quarter and suffered an 81-72 loss.
Iowa State is looking for redemption on Saturday, as they host Oklahoma. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.
This season, Iowa State has a record of 13-8 (5-5 Big 12) and is tied for fourth in the Big 12 with Oklahoma, who have a record of 12-10 (5-5 Big 12).
Despite barely having a winning record, Oklahoma is still in the hunt for an NCAA tournament spot. Oklahoma is on the “next four out” list and is eight spots away from making the NCAA tournament according to ESPN’s Charlie Creme.
Meanwhile, Iowa State is also on the “next four out” list and is five spots away from making the NCAA tournament.
The Cyclones have dominated in their last three home games, winning all of them by an average of 14.6 points.
After losing four games in a row, the Sooners have won their last two games, a 94-82 win over the Kansas Jayhawks and a 68-58 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.
On the road, the Sooners have not been good, as they have a 3-5 record in road games. In their last three road games, they’ve given up at least 80 points.
In five of their eight road games, the Sooners have given up 80 points or more. The Sooners have given up 75.4 points per game, which is last out of the ten Big 12 teams.
Iowa State is scoring 75.7 points per game, which is fourth in the Big 12 and is a full point behind Oklahoma, who is third in points per game in the Big 12 with 76.7 points per game.
On defense, Iowa State is allowing opponents to score 66.8 points per game, which is eighth in the Big 12.
Saturday’s matchup features the Big 12’s two leading scorers, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens and Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson.
Joens is averaging 21.3 points per game, which leads the Big 12 and is sixth in the NCAA. Meanwhile, Robertson is second in the Big 12 with 20.5 points per game and is 12th in the NCAA.
