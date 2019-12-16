After scoring 68 points combined for the Iowa State Cyclones in its games against the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wright State Raiders, junior forward Ashley Joens earned espnW's national player of the week award.
In Iowa State's two games last week Joens averaged 33.5 points and 12.5 rebounds a game.
Joens scored 41 points, a career-high, against Wright State and was one point shy of tying the Iowa State single-game scoring record that Tonya Burns set in 1984 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
In some of the post game press conferences this season, Iowa State Bill Fennelly has stated that the difference between winning and losing some games has been because of Joens. While Joens did make a in the Cyclones game a season ago, her impact has been greater this season.
Last season, Joens averaged 11.7 points per game. However, this season she has taken on a large amount of responsibility.
Joens is averaging 24.4 points per game, which is best in the Big 12 and is second in the NCAA behind Rider's Stella Johnson, who is averaging 29.4 points per game.
