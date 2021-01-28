Iowa State was able to complete the sweep against Kansas State — and get Head Coach Bill Fennelly his 700th career win on the way — Thursday night when the Cyclones defeated the Wildcats 62-60.
Despite five turnovers from Iowa State in the first quarter, the Cyclones and Wildcats kept it close in the first quarter, with Kansas State leading Iowa State 17-15 at the end of the first quarter.
Iowa State senior forward Kristin Scott and junior guard Ashley Joens combined for all of the Cyclones’ points, with Scott leading with eight points and Joens with seven.
Scott and Joens continued to lead the charge for Iowa State, with Scott closing out the half with 15 points and Joens with 11, but more Cyclones got involved in the second quarter.
Kansas State sophomore center Ayoka Lee missed much of the second quarter due to foul trouble, only playing eight minutes in the first half.
Lee came back into the game with about three minutes left in the half, and the first half closed with Iowa State leading 37-32.
Kansas State tied it up at the beginning of the second half, but the Wildcats were unable to take the lead as the Cyclones went on a 9-0 run afterward.
Lee battled to bring the Wildcats back, contributing nine points in the third quarter, and Kansas State was within one point at the end of third quarter, with Iowa State up 51-50.
Scott picked up her fourth foul with a little over a minute left in the third quarter, so she didn’t play much of the final quarter, entering the game with three and a half minutes left.
Both teams struggled to score in the fourth quarter, with Iowa State shooting 2-12 from the field and 1-6 from beyond the arc. Kansas State shot 3-14 from the field and 0-5 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter.
Iowa State came away with the 62-60 win in the end after Kansas State’s Rachel Ranke missed a 3-point buzzer beater to give the Wildcats the win.
Joens led the Cyclones in points and rebounds with 22 points and eight rebounds, while Lee led the Wildcats in both categories with 19 points and 12 rebounds.
Iowa State will take on Baylor for round two of the season at 3 p.m. Sunday at Hilton Coliseum. The game will be available to watch on ESPN2.
