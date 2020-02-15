The Iowa State Cyclones (15-8, 7-5 Big 12) hit the road to face the TCU Horned Frogs (17-5, 8-3 Big 12) on Sunday at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Cyclones ride a three-game winning streak, including their latest win over the Texas Longhorns, who rank third in the Big 12 Conference.
TCU is coming off a 62-81 loss to the No. 1 Baylor Bears. Prior to that game, the Horned Frogs were riding a four-game win streak.
This is a revenge game for Iowa State as TCU won 77-74 in their last meeting in Ames on Jan. 15. That game saw the Horned Frogs erase a 10-point deficit in the second half to down the Cyclones.
Since then, the Cyclones have won six of eight, including a pair of road wins – most recently, a 69-51 victory over the Texas Longhorns.
TCU prides itself on playing physical defense, often sending double teams and traps all over the court. That pressure is problematic for Iowa State, who ranks last in the Big 12 in turnover margin at -3.57. The Cyclones average 17.43 turnovers per game.
One thing that go well with that play style for the Cyclones is their ability to get to the free throw line. They are first in the Big 12 with 481 attempts and percentage at .769.
Iowa State will also look to take advantage of TCU on the glass. TCU ranks last in the Big 12 in defensive rebounds per game with 24.95. In comparison, Iowa State is third with 29.96.
Ashley Joens continues to be a threat with her double-double average on the season with 21.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Joens is the leading scorer in the Big 12 Conference. She scored 31 points and pulled down 15 boards in the first game against the Horned Frogs.
Meanwhile, TCU will also likely look to their leading scorer Lauren Heard. Heard scored 25 points against in the teams’ last meeting. Her average of 17.36 points per game is fifth in the Big 12.
Two of the Horned Frogs’ conference losses are to No. 1 Baylor. The only other team to bring them down was the Texas Tech Red Raiders by a score of 76-80 on Jan. 8.
TCU received votes in both the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls this week. The Horned Frogs earned a season-high votes in both polls, collecting 31 points in the AP and 13 points in the Coaches.
The Cyclones (fourth in the Big 12) trail the Horned Frogs (second) by one and a half games. That means a win would bring the Cyclones within a half game to second place.
The Cyclones have already boosted their NCAA Tournament hopes with the last three games, but a win in this one would build Iowa State’s resume much more.
The game will be televised live on Fox Sports Network (FSN). The tipoff is scheduled for noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.