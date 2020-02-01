After losing by 21 points to the second-ranked Baylor Lady Bears, the Iowa State Cyclones are now facing the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown, West Virginia, where Iowa State has not had a lot of success.
Tip-off is a 1 p.m. Sunday and the game will be televised on ESPNU.
Iowa State is 2-5 on the road against West Virginia, with its two wins coming in January 2013 by four points and in February 2017 by 25 points.
On the road this season, Iowa State has held its own for the most part, as it has won five of its seven away games.
West Virginia has been solid at home this season, winning six of its eight home games. However, it lost its last two home games by 29 points combined.
The Mountaineers got off to a hot start this season, winning 13 of their first 14 games, which earned them a spot in Associated Press (AP) top 20. Since then, they have lost four games in a row.
Three of their four last four losses have not been that close. The Mountaineers lost to the Oklahoma Sooners 73-49, Baylor 91-51 and the Texas Christian (TCU) Horned Frogs 73-60.
West Virginia’s other loss in its losing streak came at the hands of the Oklahoma State Cowgirls 57-55.
Out of its seven conference games, West Virginia has won three, beating the Kansas State Wildcats 74-63, the Kansas Jayhawks 68-49 and the Texas Longhorns 68-63.
Iowa State has played all three of those teams and have a 2-1 record against them, having beaten Kansas State 73-59 and Kansas 89-67, while losing to Texas 81-75.
The Cyclones have a 4-4 record in conference play which puts them in fourth place out ten in the Big 12, one spot ahead of the Mountaineers who have 3-4 record in conference play.
While the Mountaineers have lost their conference games by a lot, the Cyclones have not, with the exception of Tuesday’s game against the Lady Bears.
Their other three losses have all come by nine points or less.
What has led to most of their losses has been their poor turnover differential. The Cyclones have a turnover differential of -3.32 which is the worst in the Big 12 and ranks at 307 out of 348 in the NCAA.
Despite this, the Cyclones have a winning record and that’s because of how well they can score the ball. They are scoring 76 points per game, which is fourth in the Big 12 and 25th in the NCAA.
Sophomore forward Ashley Joens has been the one leading the way offensively for the Cyclones, averaging 21.9 points per game, which not only leads the team and the Big 12, but is also sixth in the NCAA.
To beat West Virginia, Iowa State is going to need to stop redshirt junior Kysre Gondrezick and redshirt senior guard Tynice Martin.
Gondrezick and Martin are West Virginia’s two leading scorers, Gondrezick leads the Mountaineers in scoring with 16.6 points per game, which is seventh in the Big 12, and Martin averaging 15.7 points per game, which is ninth in the Big 12.
