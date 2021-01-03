Iowa State was unable to remain undefeated in conference play Sunday afternoon, losing to No. 19 Texas 74-59.
The Cyclones and Longhorns stayed competitive throughout the first half, heading into halftime with the Longhorns ahead 36-33.
Both junior guard Ashley Joens, who averages 25.9 points a game, and junior forward Charli Collier, who averages 24.6 points per game, were held to single digits in the first half.
The Longhorns held Joens to eight points on 2-8 shooting from the field and 4-6 from the free-throw line through the first half while the Cyclones held Collier to six points on 2-7 shooting and 2-4 from the line.
Collier had zero points through the first quarter and only one shot attempt.
Senior forward Kristin Scott led the Cyclones in points with nine through one half and freshman forward DeYona Gaston led the Longhorns with 10 points.
Iowa State ended the half shooting 46 percent from the field and 60 percent from three while Texas shot 36 percent from the field and 33 percent from beyond the arc.
The Longhorns started off the second half on a 7-0 run to go up by 10, forcing the Cyclones to call for a timeout.
Texas was able to maintain a 10-point lead throughout the third quarter, with the third ending with the Longhorns up 60-49.
The Longhorns started to go cold in the fourth quarter, shooting 12.5 percent from the field through the first half of the final quarter, but the Cyclones were unable to take advantage as Texas kept the pressure on defense, holding Iowa State to 33 percent shooting from the field and 0-4 from three through the same period of time.
Iowa State was unable to get a comeback going, scoring 10 points in the final quarter and shooting 30.8 percent from the field and 0-7 from beyond the arc.
Texas ended the Cyclones’ four-game win streak and undefeated conference record with a 74-59 win.
Junior guard Ashley Joens led Iowa State in points with 19 and rebounds with six while Joanne Allen-Taylor led Texas with 16 points. Junior forward Charli Collier led the Longhorns in rebounds with 13 and ended the day with 14 points.
Iowa State will look to bounce back against Texas Tech at 3 p.m. Jan. 10 in Lubbock, Texas, after its game against Kansas set for Wednesday was postponed. The Texas Tech game is available to watch on ESPNU.
