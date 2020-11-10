The Iowa State women's basketball team has ranked No. 15 in the AP Preseason Poll, their first preseason ranking since the 2013-14 season.
According to the Iowa State announcement, this is the Cyclones' highest preseason ranking since the 2001-02 season when they checked in at No. 8.
Iowa State will return its two leading scorers from last season, junior guard Ashley Joens and senior forward Kristin Scott, who both also earned Preseason All-Big 12 Honors, Joens being a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 First Team.
The Cyclones will begin the season at noon Nov. 25 at home against Nebraska Omaha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.