The Iowa State Cyclones (13-8, 5-5 Big 12) defeated the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (12-10, 3-7 Big 12) by a score of 74-63 on Wednesday night.
The Cyclones came in looking to break a two-game losing streak.
Both teams started slow offensively, as the Cyclones took a 17 to 11 lead into the end of the first quarter.
Iowa State could have been up by more if it weren’t for free throw struggles, as it shot 2-7.
But the Cyclones found their rhythm in the second quarter, extending the lead to 41 to 30 by halftime.
“Oklahoma State makes the game really hard with their two best players,” Fennelly said. “They can just flat out score the ball and that makes it tough on you defensively.”
Those players are forwards Natasha Mack and Vivian Gray.
For Oklahoma State, much of their attack was from the inside, as it looked to the six-foot-four junior Mack.
Mack scored the first seven points for Oklahoma State. She is the second-leading scorer for the Cowgirls at 17.4 points per game and went on to finish with 18 points. Gray (19.8 points per game), added 22 points for the Cowgirls. The two accounted for over two-thirds of the Oklahoma State offense.
“Having that home court advantage and having our fans here is great.” said Ashley Joens, who led the Cyclones with 23 points and 14 rebounds. “You want to perform for them every night.”
At the beginning of the third quarter, the Cowgirls were able to go on a 6-0 run to put the game back in reach.
It was almost a little bit of deja-vu, as the Cyclones overcame a double-digit deficit the last time the two met in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Jan. 19.
Much of that run was thanks to turnovers, as they committed 21 as a team in the game. Freshman Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw committed 14 by herself, which breaks the record for most turnovers in a game by an Iowa State player. But McGraw proved to be a solid third scoring option, as she put up 18 points.
“I thought Maggie played really good overall,” Fennelly said. “Most of those turnovers were my fault. When you throw an interception, it is not always your fault as a quarterback.”
Back-to-back three pointers from Adriana Camber and Joens pushed the lead back to 11 to give the Cyclones momentum into the end of the third quarter, leading 56-45.
The fourth quarter was back-and-forth the whole way, with a 6-2 run by the Cowgirls bringing the game within six.
But Rae Johnson went three-for-four from the free throw line to seal the win for Iowa State.
Johnson made her return to the starting lineup in the game, taking Jade Thurmon’s place. Johnson had been dealing with a back injury that sidelined her for the Baylor game. She logged 19 minutes against West Virginia, just a portion of her usual workload.
Tonight, she looked back to old form, logging 26 minutes and 8 points.
She also took a charge at the start of the fourth quarter to stop a Cowgirl run.
“We got her off the ball a little bit which gives her a chance to make a three,” Fennelly said. “I thought Rae and Maggie played well off each other.”
The Cyclones shot 11-24 (45.8%) from three-point range, something that the team hopes to continue heading forward.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State shot 2-14 from the three-point line.
“One team made shots and one didn’t at the end of the night,” Oklahoma State Coach Jim Ferrell said.
This win accelerates Iowa State’s chances at making the NCAA Tournament. The Cowgirls are the first team the Cyclones swept on the season.
According to Joens, it is a step in the right direction.
“That one is good to get a sweep and a win at home,” Joens said. “We just have to get back in the gym and get ready for Saturday.”
The Cyclones will face the Oklahoma Sooners in another matchup with tournament and conference implications.
A win could move the Cyclones up to fourth place in the Big 12, but a loss means they could move all the way down to seventh.
The tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday inside Hilton Coliseum.
