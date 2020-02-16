The Iowa State Cyclones (15-9, 7-6 Big 12) lost 72-82 to the TCU Horned Frogs (18-5, 9-3 Big 12) on Sunday afternoon in Fort Worth, Texas.
Iowa State came into the game on a three-game win streak while TCU's last game was a 20-point loss to No. 1 Baylor.
The Horned Frogs got off to a hot start, scoring the first eight points, but the Cyclones recovered well, eventually taking a 17-16 lead by the end of the first quarter.
TCU came out in the second making shots, taking back the lead and going ahead 36-29 by halftime.
Iowa State started off the second half with back-to-back three pointers by Adriana Camber and Rae Johnson to shrink the lead to one right away.
The Horned Frogs came right back with a 12-0 run to take the biggest lead of the game at 13 points.
Some baskets by the Cyclones brought the lead back down to four, but Iowa State could never get cut the Horned Frogs to less than four for the rest of the game.
TCU dominated down low, scoring 42 of its points in the painted area. In comparison, the Cyclones only scored 16 in the paint.
Camber led the Cyclones with 18 points. Ashley Joens was held to 12 points.
For the Horned Frogs, its leading scorer Lauren Heard led the team with 23 points. She scored 25 points the last time the two met in Ames.
Iowa State has a break now until Sunday, when it will battle the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The tip is scheduled for 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.