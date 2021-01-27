The Iowa State women’s basketball team will look to get its first sweep of the season — and Iowa State Head Coach Bill Fennelly’s 700th career win — when it takes on Kansas State for the second time this season Thursday night in Manhattan, Kansas.
The Cyclones previously beat the Wildcats in a 91-69 affair Dec. 18 at Hilton in what was part of a four-game win streak before Texas snapped it.
Now, after the Longhorns ended another four-game win streak of Iowa State’s, which happened after the first Texas loss, the Cyclones will look to bounce back with the Wildcats.
Fennelly said regardless of winning or losing streaks, for any team that is growing, you have to learn how to have a short memory.
“You don’t have a lot of time to feel sorry for yourself,” Fennelly said. “So I think the last time we lost to Texas we learned quickly, we got better and now it’s the same thing.”
Junior guard Ashley Joens said it feels about the same now as it did when they lost to Texas the first time and they just need to get back into the gym.
“We all know that we just have to get back in the gym, get back to practice and get ready for the next one,” Joens said.
Fennelly said it is the midway point of the season and it is now up to them to find the next gear to get to the finish line.
When preparing for this game against Kansas State, Fennelly said he didn’t remind his team much about how they pulled away in the fourth quarter in the last game against the Wildcats.
“Obviously you look at the video and you pick out some things, but that game ... just seems like, not months ago,” Fennelly said. “That’s the nature of this league, every game is so unique, this year probably more than ever, that I can remember, you’re looking at scores and people are like… ‘why was this game a blowout or why was this game close.’”
With its first sweep of the season on the line for Iowa State, senior guard Madi Wise reminded the younger players how important it is to play in the second game with an opportunity like this.
“Coach always talks about how it’s good to sweep people and it’s obviously not good to get swept,” Wise said. “So getting a sweep would be big for us and just making sure the younger ones know and they do, they’re competitive enough to know how important it is, especially in this conference to end up with a sweep.”
Iowa State will travel to Manhattan, Kansas, to take on Kansas State at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The game will be available to watch on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
