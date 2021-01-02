After a short break, Iowa State women's basketball will look to increase its win streak when the Cyclones travel to Austin, Texas, on Sunday to take on the Longhorns.
The Cyclones will look to increase their four-game win streak against the 19th-ranked Longhorns and stay undefeated in conference play, as Iowa State is currently 2-0 in conference games.
Iowa State Head Coach Bill Fennelly said Texas is a very good team, and it’s a great opportunity for the Cyclones to play a road game against a ranked opponent.
The Cyclones had their last non-conference opponent before the break against Drake, where they beat the Bulldogs 85-67. The rest of Iowa State’s schedule will now consist of Big 12 teams.
Fennelly said starting the conference schedule off against Texas is a good indicator of where the team is at for competing for a good seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
“It’s a great benchmark as far as you’re starting back up again, it’s all Big 12 games now, a ranked opponent, a team that’s gonna finish very high in our league,” Fennelly said. “All those kinds of things.”
Senior forward Kristin Scott said to continue the momentum of the four-game win streak the Cyclones are currently on, the biggest thing Iowa State needs to do is not let the break stop itself from what it's working on.
“We’ve been practicing all this week so I think just continuing to practice like we haven’t had days off is big for us,” Scott said.
Scott added that having the two previous conference wins was good for the team because they know what they’re going into when they face Texas.
“We know what we’re going into when it comes to Texas and it’s at their place so just the preparation before the game is very important,” Scott said.
Iowa State has seen multiple players break out before the break, specifically freshman.
Freshman guard Emily Ryan had a career high in points and assists in the game against Drake, freshman guard Lexi Donarski is averaging 11.9 points per game and freshman guard Kylie Feuerbach saw her breakout game come against Kansas State with a career-high 17 points.
Ryan said it’s definitely nice having more people scoring, especially since junior guard Ashley Joens had to take on more of a heavy load at the beginning of the season when the rest of the team wasn’t playing as well.
Ryan, whose career-high game came right before the break, said she will carry the momentum from that game and before the break by trying to keep running the offense and doing what the team needs.
“Coach [Fennelly] says if you do something wrong you try to minimize that but if you’re doing things right you try to do that more often, so I’m just gonna try to keep running the offense,” Ryan said.
Iowa State will take on No. 19 Texas at 2 p.m Sunday in Austin. The game will be available to watch on ESPN2.
