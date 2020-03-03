The Iowa State Cyclones (17-11, 9-8 Big 12) won 61-42 over the Kansas Jayhawks (15-13, 4-13 Big 12) on Wednesday night.
The Cyclones led 21-11 at the end of the first quarter with all of their points came off of three-point field goals.
At half, Iowa State only shot two free throws, but that didn't stop it from leading 36-18 going into the break.
Ashley Joens led the Cyclones on the defensive end, tying her season-high 20 rebounds.
The Jayhawks had a rough night from the field, shooting 17-69 (24.3 percent) from the field and 3-21 (14.3 percent) from three-point range.
The 42 points allowed by Iowa State is the second lowest point total the team has given up this year. The lowest was to Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Nov. 29.
Iowa State did not do much better, shooting 20-67 (29.9 percent) from the field.
The three-point stroke was still there for the Cyclones though, they made 12 out of their 30 attempts (40 percent).
Rae Johnson was a bright spot in Iowa State's scoring load with 18 points.
With the win, the Cyclones keep hold of fourth place in the Big 12 with Kansas State.
Iowa State will head back home for a matchup with No. 1 Baylor on Sunday in what will be the regular-season finale.
