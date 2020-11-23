In a statement released on Twitter Monday night, Iowa State women's basketball Head Coach Bill Fennelly announced he had recently come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Fennelly said he and everyone else within the women's basketball program have since tested negative, but he will now begin a 14-day quarantine.
"Associate head coach Jodi Steyer will assume the head coaching duties in my absence," Fennelly said in the statement. "I am thankful to have an amazing staff to manage the program while I’m away. It will be hard to miss games, but I will watch and cheer along with the best fans in the nation. Our focus continues to be, as always, on the team and we are committed to doing everything we can to allow them to play safely.”
The Cyclones are set to kick off the season against Omaha at noon Wednesday at Hilton Coliseum.
