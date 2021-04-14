Iowa State women's basketball junior guard Ashley Joens has been invited to the Women's AmeriCup Team Trials, the team announced Wednesday.
Joens is one of 20 women's student-athletes invited to the trials taking place April 18-21 and happening at the University of South Carolina.
"Ten nations from North, South and Central America and the Caribbean will take part in the 2021 AmeriCup, held June 11-19 in Puerto Rico," according to the press release. "The top four finishing teams will advance to compete in one of four 2022 FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournaments in hopes of earning one of the 12 spots in the 2022 FIBA World Cup field."
Dawn Staley, Head Coach of South Carolina women's basketball and the USA National Team, will be head coach of the USA AmeriCup Team. Adia Barnes, Head Coach of Arizona women's basketball, and Jennifer Rizzotti, 2021 USA National Team assistant coach, will be assistant coaches.
Joens has already won two Gold medals with USA Basketball — in the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship and the FIBA U19 World Cup.
In her most recent season with Iowa State, Joens set a school record of 24.2 points per game while shooting a career-high 46.3 percent from the field. Joens' 24.2 points per game led the Big 12 this season and she also averaged 9.5 rebounds per game.
Joens was also named the Cheryl Miller Award winner at the conclusion of the women's basketball season.
