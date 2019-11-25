After a historic week where she became the only player in Cyclone history to score 30 points and grab 20 rebounds and scored 56 points and grabbed 34 rebounds in two games, sophomore Ashley Joens earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors.
Last week, Joens scored 30 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in a 79-59 win against the Texas Southern Tigers and scored 26 points while grabbing 14 rebounds in a 86-58 win against the North Dakota State Bison.
This is the first time Joens has won the Big 12 player of the week award. Joens has been on a tear in the Cyclones' four games this season, scoring 24.3 points per game — which is first in the Big 12 and third nationally, to go along with grabbing 12.3 rebounds per game, which leads the Big 12 and is tenth nationally.
Joens is the only player in the country that is averaging 10-plus points and rebounds per game. Joens and company play on Friday against the Arkansas Pine Bluff Lionettes on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Hilton Colisuem.
