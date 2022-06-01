AMES – The Iowa State women’s soccer team announced its schedule for the upcoming 2022 season.
Head coach Matt Fannon’s squad will begin its next season with seven consecutive road games, including an exhibition with in-state rival Northern Iowa on Aug. 6 to start the season.
“We are excited to play such a high-caliber schedule this fall,” Fannon said in a press release from the team.
Iowa State will face each of its four NCAA tournament qualifying opponents on the road — TCU, Michigan, Texas and Memphis.
Texas reached the quarterfinals of the 2021 Women’s College Cup and TCU reached the third round of the championship tournament.
“Of course, it will be a great challenge for our squad, each of whom I know are desperate to get back on the field and show our fans how far we have come,” Fannon said in the release.
Iowa State achieved its highest season win total since 2016 during its 2021 campaign.
The Cyclones finished 2021 by forcing No. 8 ranked TCU to penalty kicks in the Big 12 Tournament’s first round. The Horned Frogs advanced after PKs finished 3-2.
The Cyclones needed a win to grab the final seed in the conference tournament. On Oct. 28, Iowa State extended its season with a 1-0 win over Kansas State. It was the fifth win of the season for the Cyclones.
The Cyclones’ home opener will be Sept. 8 against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. Iowa State will continue to play six more home games, including matchups with South Dakota, Omaha, Kansas State, West Virginia, Baylor and Texas.
The Cyclones’ 2022 schedule will finish with the Big 12 tournament starting Oct. 30 and going through Nov. 6.
