After a seventh-place finish in the Bruzzy Challenge on March 29 in Lantana, Texas, the Iowa State women's golf team’s short break will come to an end Sunday as they will participate in the Silverado Showdown in Napa, California.
This will be the last regular-season match for the team before they play in the Big 12 Championship on April 18-20.
For three days, the Cyclones will face off against a field that includes San Jose State, Oregon State, Oregon, Colorado, Washington, University of Southern California (USC), Northwestern, University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), California, Berkeley, University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), Arizona State and San Diego State.
Iowa State ranks fifth in the team rankings among the field, as USC, Oregon, Northwestern and Arizona State all rank ahead of the Cyclones.
This tournament is huge for the team as they currently rank fifth in the Big 12 standings. A strong showing could boost the Cyclones a couple spots before their conference championship match.
Though its last performance was not near the top of the leaderboard, Iowa State has seen many of its players compete and contend toward the top of the standings.
Along with Liyana Durisic, who has finished in the top 25 in every match so far this season, Amelia Grohn has finished in the top 25 her past two matches. Taglao Jeeravivitaporn has also been around the top 25 in her past few performances.
Round one is set with the first tee time at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time on Monday.
Follow live stats here all tournament.
