The Iowa State women’s golf team will open their spring season on Sunday in Orlando, Florida, for the UCF Challenge.
The Cyclones will compete against a field that comes from all around the country which include UCF, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Charleston, Miami, Old Dominion, Michigan State, Kent State, Penn State, UNC-Wilmington, Arkansas, Kennesaw State, N.C. State, Sacramento State, Kentucky and Virginia.
Looking to build off of their 2020 fall season, the Cyclones’ best fall finish as a team came when they finished 4th at the Betsy Rawls Invite in Austin, Texas.
The team, which is led by Joy Chou who finished in the top-25 for the three tournaments she played last semester, will have some added firepower this spring season as they add two more players to the roster.
Charley Jacobs, a true freshman from Adelaide, Australia, will make her debut this Sunday. Having ended her prep within the top-500 for the World Amateur Golf Rankings, the Cyclones are bringing on one of the top former amateur golf players in Australia.
Also coming into the fold is Liyana Durisic. After sitting out the fall semester, the Cyclones have another top performing golfer at their dispense. Durisic broke Iowa State’s freshman scoring mark with a score of 72.95 in 2019-20.
Iowa State should have a fighting chance of finishing in the top-5 in their match as only three teams listed — Arkansas, Kentucky and Vanderbilt — are ahead of the Cyclones according to Golfstat.com.
Tee time is at 7:45 a.m. on Sunday.
